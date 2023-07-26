Wednesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (42-59) versus the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Nationals have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Washington has a record of 2-1 when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 436 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule