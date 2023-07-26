Peter Lambert will be starting for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

The favored Nationals have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +110. The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-2).

Washington has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nationals' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 98 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-46-4).

The Nationals have collected a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-33 23-26 21-24 20-34 27-34 14-24

