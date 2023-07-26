How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Peter Lambert starts for the Colorado Rockies against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals are fourth-worst in MLB play with 92 home runs.
- Washington's .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Nationals are fifth in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 436 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.500).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Irvin is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Irvin has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.