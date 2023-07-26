On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this year (64 of 99), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

In 49.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .236 AVG .273 .300 OBP .337 .451 SLG .546 19 XBH 24 10 HR 13 34 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 31/15 2 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings