TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will host the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30 ($7.8M purse), with Cameron Young the favorite (+1400) and Tony Finau the most recent winner.

3M Open First Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards

3M Open Best Odds to Win

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET

1:43 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Young Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 8th -5 8 72-68-66-73 John Deere Classic 6th -16 5 65-64-71-68 Travelers Championship 60th -5 18 67-69-72-67

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET

8:29 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Finau Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship MC +6 - 73-75 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 - 72-71 Travelers Championship 45th -9 14 69-66-66-70

Sung-Jae Im

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Im Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 20th -1 12 70-74-67-72 Genesis Scottish Open MC E - 70-70 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24th -14 10 68-70-66-70

Hideki Matsuyama

Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET

8:29 AM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 13th -3 10 70-72-69-70 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 - 75-68 Travelers Championship 13th -16 7 69-64-65-66

Sepp Straka

Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET

8:29 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Straka Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 2nd -7 6 71-67-70-69 John Deere Classic 1st -21 0 73-63-65-62 Rocket Mortgage Classic 64th -7 17 68-66-76-71

3M Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Emiliano Grillo +2500 Justin Thomas +2500 Ludvig Aberg +2500 Cameron Davis +3300 Adam Hadwin +3500 Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 Sahith Theegala +4000 Gary Woodland +4000 Mark Hubbard +4500 Lucas Glover +4500

