Thursday's contest between the New York Mets (47-54) and the Washington Nationals (43-59) at Citi Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 27.

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (7-5) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-8).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (41.1%) in those games.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (441 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule