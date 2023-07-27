Nationals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 27
Thursday's contest between the New York Mets (47-54) and the Washington Nationals (43-59) at Citi Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 27.
The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (7-5) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-8).
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (41.1%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (441 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|W 6-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Scott Alexander
|July 24
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
|July 25
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|July 26
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
|July 31
|Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|August 1
|Brewers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Freddy Peralta
