Pete Alonso and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 92 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 441 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of seven whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.494 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (7-8) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 20 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.