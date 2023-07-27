Nationals vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Mets (47-54) and Washington Nationals (43-59) battle in NL East action, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (7-5) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-8).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.45 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
- Gray heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will try to build on a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Josiah Gray vs. Mets
- The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (126) in all of MLB. They have a collective .237 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 790 total hits and 19th in MLB action scoring 448 runs.
- Gray has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Mets this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- The Mets will send Senga (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.27, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.263.
- He has seven quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- In 18 starts, Senga has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Kodai Senga vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 441 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 92 home runs, 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 5-for-19 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.