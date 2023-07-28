Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .258 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Dickerson is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In seven of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.268
|AVG
|.250
|.276
|OBP
|.296
|.286
|SLG
|.395
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Scherzer (8-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
