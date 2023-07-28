Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .258 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Dickerson is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Dickerson has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In seven of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .268 AVG .250 .276 OBP .296 .286 SLG .395 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 10/1 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings