Friday's contest that pits the New York Mets (48-54) against the Washington Nationals (43-60) at Citi Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (8-4) for the Mets and MacKenzie Gore (6-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 37 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 18-18 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (442 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

