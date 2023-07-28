The New York Mets versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Pete Alonso and Lane Thomas.

The Nationals are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mets (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 18-18, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 101 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-33 23-27 22-24 21-35 28-35 15-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.