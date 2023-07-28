How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field at Citi Field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Friday.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 92 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 442 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of seven strikeouts per game.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.491 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.
- He has six quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Gore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|W 6-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Scott Alexander
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jake Bird
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Adrian Houser
