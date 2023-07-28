Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (25.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (16 of 74), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (29 of 74), with two or more RBI 15 times (20.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .299 AVG .264 .382 OBP .378 .555 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 38/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings