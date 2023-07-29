The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 191 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .491 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .268 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (564 total runs).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Elder enters this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.