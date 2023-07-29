On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .254.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (28.7%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (40 of 94), with two or more runs nine times (9.6%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .272 AVG .235 .321 OBP .287 .439 SLG .398 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 18 RBI 23 35/10 K/BB 42/7 12 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings