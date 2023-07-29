The Amundi Evian Championship is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Celine Boutier is in first place with a score of -11.

Looking to place a wager on Celine Boutier at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Boutier has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Boutier has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five appearances, Boutier's average finish has been 35th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Boutier has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 19 -6 272 1 17 4 8 $1.2M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,527 yards, 490 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Boutier has played in the past year (6,582 yards) is 55 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,527).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 59th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boutier was better than 52% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Boutier carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boutier recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.0).

Boutier's one birdie or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (3.0).

In that last tournament, Boutier's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Boutier finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Boutier had four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Boutier Odds to Win: -100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Boutier's performance prior to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

