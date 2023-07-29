Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Smith has had a hit in 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.6%).
- He has homered in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.283
|.309
|OBP
|.365
|.294
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|32/10
|K/BB
|27/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.