The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Smith has had a hit in 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.6%).

He has homered in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.4% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .249 AVG .283 .309 OBP .365 .294 SLG .406 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 16 32/10 K/BB 27/20 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings