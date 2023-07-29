Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this year (69 of 96), with at least two hits 27 times (28.1%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (35 of 96), with two or more RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (35.4%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.266
|.333
|OBP
|.310
|.436
|SLG
|.359
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|25
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.82, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
