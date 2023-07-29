Keibert Ruiz and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (125 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets and Carlos Carrasco on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including 23 multi-hit games (27.1%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .247 AVG .250 .282 OBP .316 .344 SLG .436 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 20/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings