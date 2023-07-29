Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets take the field on Saturday at Citi Field against Patrick Corbin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 93 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 443 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of seven strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.492 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Corbin (6-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Reds - Away - -

