On Saturday, July 29, Pete Alonso's New York Mets (49-54) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (43-61) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mets (-165). A 9.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-4, 5.82 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (6-11, 5.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 36 (56.2%) of those contests.

The Mets have a record of 12-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (40.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 23-29 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

