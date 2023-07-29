Pete Alonso leads the New York Mets (49-54) into a contest versus the Washington Nationals (43-61) following his two-homer outing in a 5-1 victory over the Nationals. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Carrasco (3-4) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (6-11) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-4, 5.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-11, 5.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (6-11) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 5.09 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 120 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.09, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .306 against him.

Corbin has collected nine quality starts this season.

Corbin is aiming for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has a collective .237 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 804 total hits and 19th in MLB action with 455 runs scored. They have the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 11th in all of MLB with 128 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Mets this season, Corbin has a 3 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .348.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets' Carrasco (3-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 5.82 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.1 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts this season, Carrasco has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.