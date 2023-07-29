Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 25 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Adams has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks while hitting .299.

In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Adams has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 .379 AVG .138 .429 OBP .194 .707 SLG .241 11 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

