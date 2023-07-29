Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 25 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks while hitting .299.
  • In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adams has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
.379 AVG .138
.429 OBP .194
.707 SLG .241
11 XBH 1
3 HR 1
8 RBI 4
19/4 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Carrasco (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.82 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed a 5.82 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
