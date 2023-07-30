On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .252 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (54 of 90), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.9% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 41
.256 AVG .246
.288 OBP .311
.506 SLG .442
19 XBH 16
11 HR 5
31 RBI 17
45/8 K/BB 37/13
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rea (5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
