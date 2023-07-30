Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- batting .308 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .281 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 36 games this season (37.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.292
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.436
|SLG
|.360
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|27
|40/13
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (5-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up a 3.24 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
