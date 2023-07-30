Joey Meneses -- batting .308 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .281 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 102nd in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.

In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had an RBI in 36 games this season (37.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .292 AVG .270 .333 OBP .312 .436 SLG .360 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 27 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings