Justin Verlander starts for the New York Mets on Sunday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 93 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 454 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (seven) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.489 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has earned a quality start three times in 21 starts this season.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott

