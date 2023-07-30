Pete Alonso and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals meet at Citi Field on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 55 RBI (119 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.333/.474 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 94 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .258/.341/.482 slash line so far this year.

Candelario heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 77 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .217/.313/.507 slash line on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 90 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.318/.451 on the year.

Lindor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 25 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 2

