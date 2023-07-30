On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 65.7% of his 102 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (20.6%).

In 52 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .239 AVG .278 .300 OBP .340 .444 SLG .561 19 XBH 25 10 HR 14 36 RBI 38 37/16 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings