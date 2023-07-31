Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .897 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .277 with 19 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Riley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
- Riley has had a hit in 72 of 103 games this season (69.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (33.0%).
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.310
|AVG
|.242
|.370
|OBP
|.301
|.571
|SLG
|.434
|28
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|30
|53/20
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
