Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500 as of December 31, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Browns games went over the point total.
- Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game offensively last season (14th in ), and it gave up 331.5 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 away.
- Cleveland had three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.
- On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped keep opposing offenses in check with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.