C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (61 of 96), with more than one hit 24 times (25.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has had an RBI in 27 games this year (28.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (43.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.4%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.294
|.439
|SLG
|.397
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|35/10
|K/BB
|43/7
|12
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
