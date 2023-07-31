On Monday, Dominic Smith (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and seven RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .265.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (65 of 100), with multiple hits 28 times (28.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (5.0%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has an RBI in 22 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 35 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .249 AVG .280 .309 OBP .358 .294 SLG .397 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 32/10 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings