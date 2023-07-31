Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Ildemaro Vargas (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .266 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with multiple hits six times (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (23.7%), with two or more RBI in five of them (13.2%).
- In 14 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.257
|.306
|OBP
|.304
|.486
|SLG
|.351
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|10
|3/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
