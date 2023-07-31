On Monday, Lane Thomas (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 80 of 105 games this season (76.2%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (15.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .319 AVG .254 .355 OBP .312 .544 SLG .404 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 33 RBI 22 43/10 K/BB 73/15 11 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings