The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

In 59.4% of his games this season (57 of 96), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .257 AVG .274 .287 OBP .312 .372 SLG .371 11 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 26 19/9 K/BB 31/12 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings