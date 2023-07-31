Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) and the Washington Nationals (44-62) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (456 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

