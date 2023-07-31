Nationals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) and the Washington Nationals (44-62) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have won in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (456 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|W 11-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
|July 31
|Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|August 1
|Brewers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Freddy Peralta
|August 2
|Brewers
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Wade Miley
|August 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Andrew Abbott
|August 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Ben Lively
