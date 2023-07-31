On Monday, July 31 at 7:05 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) visit the Washington Nationals (44-62) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Corbin Burnes will get the call for the Brewers, while Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Brewers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+170). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 29 (59.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 2-2 (50%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.