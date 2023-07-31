The Milwaukee Brewers hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Washington Nationals (44-62), on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.09 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.09, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Irvin is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Irvin is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (9-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .195.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

