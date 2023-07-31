Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .298 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.7% of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this year (30.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 31 of 82 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .323 AVG .270 .379 OBP .320 .490 SLG .394 14 XBH 9 6 HR 4 23 RBI 13 32/13 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings