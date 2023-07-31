Travis d'Arnaud -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is hitting .265 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (40.0%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (16 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 21
.262 AVG .267
.361 OBP .308
.557 SLG .453
8 XBH 8
5 HR 4
14 RBI 11
13/10 K/BB 24/4
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Canning (6-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
