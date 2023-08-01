How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Shohei Ohtani among those expected to produce at the plate.
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 200 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, collecting 390 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (584 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Strider has recorded 12 quality starts this year.
- Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
