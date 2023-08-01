Corey Dickerson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has seven doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .250.

In 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%) Dickerson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In 48 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Dickerson has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once eight times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .271 AVG .235 .279 OBP .279 .305 SLG .370 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 6 RBI 11 11/1 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

