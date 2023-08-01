Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Dickerson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Brewers.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has seven doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .250.
- In 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%) Dickerson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In 48 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Dickerson has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.235
|.279
|OBP
|.279
|.305
|SLG
|.370
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|11/1
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.239), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.