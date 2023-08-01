Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .246 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.9% of his games this season (26 of 87), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .241 AVG .250 .275 OBP .314 .335 SLG .432 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 15 RBI 25 21/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings