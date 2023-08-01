Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 121 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 76.4% of his 106 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 41 games this year (38.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (53.8%), including 11 multi-run games (10.4%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .322 AVG .254 .357 OBP .312 .543 SLG .404 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 35 RBI 22 44/10 K/BB 73/15 11 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings