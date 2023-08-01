Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .263.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 57 of 97 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (34.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 97), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 29 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.251
|AVG
|.274
|.281
|OBP
|.312
|.364
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|26
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/12
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
