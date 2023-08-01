Tuesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (45-62) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Josiah Gray (7-8) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 26 of 59 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (461 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule