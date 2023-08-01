C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Freddy Peralta, who will start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 94 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 461 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.493 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (7-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gray has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler

