How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Tuesday WNBA slate that features four exciting contests, the Minnesota Lynx versus the Connecticut Sun is a game to see.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx travel to face the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 18-7
- MIN Record: 13-13
- CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- MIN Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- CON Odds to Win: -731
- MIN Odds to Win: +495
- Total: 162.5 points
The Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 6-19
- PHO Record: 6-18
- IND Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.6 Opp. PPG (12th)
- PHO Stats: 76.2 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- IND Odds to Win: -254
- PHO Odds to Win: +203
- Total: 159.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Los Angeles Sparks host the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off a road win at the Sparks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 9-16
- NYL Record: 19-6
- LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NYL Stats: 88.6 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -488
- LAS Odds to Win: +359
- Total: 166.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 23-2
- ATL Record: 14-11
- LVA Stats: 94.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1487
- ATL Odds to Win: +842
- Total: 177.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.