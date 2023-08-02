Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (68-37) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-52) matching up at Truist Park (on August 2) at 12:20 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Braves.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (4-4) for the Braves and Lucas Giolito (6-7) for the Angels.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 92 times and won 60, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 47 of its 67 games, or 70.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 589.

The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule