On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .248 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 59.1% of his games this year (55 of 93), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.0% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 41 .250 AVG .246 .281 OBP .311 .489 SLG .442 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 49/8 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings